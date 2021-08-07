Soldier killed, 6 companions hurt in Maguindanao IED attack

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - A soldier was killed while six others were wounded when a roadside bomb hit their vehicle while motoring through a highway in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Maguindanao before dawn Thursday.

One of the injured soldiers is a son of a retired Army general.

Officials of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division told reporters Friday the six soldiers who sustained shrapnel wounds are now recuperating in a hospital.

The improvised explosive device used in the attack was packed with fragments of cast iron with jagged edges and was detonated from a distance using a mobile phone, according to responding police and Army ordnance experts.

The IED victims were on their way to Cotabato City to procure medicines for fever, cough, diarrhea and COVID-19 rapid testing kits for Moro villagers they are helping protect from coronavirus infection.

Datu Hoffer Ampatuan town is in the second district of Maguindanao, where the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and other subgroups of the Dawlah Islamiya are operating with impunity.

Key Army and police intelligence officials have pointed to a group of bombers in the outlawed BIFF as responsible for the roadside bombing.

Senior members of different municipal peace and order councils in the province said the group is out to avenge the deaths of 27 companions killed in a spate of encounters with pursuing soldiers between January 17 to July 26.

The BIFF, operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, has members trained in fabrication of improvised explosive devices by Malaysian terrorist Zulkfli Bin Hir, alias Marwan, who was killed by members of the police’s elite Special Action Force on January 25, 2015 in Mamasapano town in Maguindanao.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th ID, said they are expecting more attacks by the BIFF to create the impression that the surrender of more than a hundred of its members in the past 12 months was no big issue at all.

Many of the now reforming former BIFF members have been reintroduced to mainstream communities by the 6th ID and the Bangsamoro regional government.