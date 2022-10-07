Soldier killed in accidental pistol fire

SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao - A soldier accidentally killed himself with his pistol he was cleaning inside their quarters in a brigade camp here on Wednesday night.

Lt. Col. Julhamin Asdani, chief of Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station, said Thursday Pfc. Mark Anthony Pagarigan died from a bullet wound in the head.

Pagarigan, single, of Camiling, Tarlac, belonged to the 1st Explosive and Ordnance Disposal Platoon based in the camp in Barangay Pigcalagan here of the Army’s 1st Brigade Combat Team.

The 1st EOD Platoon is under the operational control of the 1st BCT.

He was pronounced dead on arrival by an attending physician at the private Mount of Blessings Hospital in nearby Pigcawayan town in North Cotabato where companions rushed him for treatment.

Superiors of Pagarigan told reporters they shall have his cadaver transported to his family in Tarlac province.