Soldier killed, companion hurt in latest BIFF attack

COTABATO CITY - An army corporal was killed while another was hurt as local terrorists fired rifles at a military outpost in Datu Salibo, Maguindanao del Sur lateThursday.

Col. Oriel Pangcog, commander of the Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade, identified the fatality as Cpl. Allan Balena.

Balena, of the 6th Infantry Battalion, was with members of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit assigned in the roadside detachment in Sitio Butalo in Barangay Sambulawan, Datu Salibo that combined members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and Dawlah Islamiya attacked.

Balena’s wounded companion is now recuperating in a hospital.

Pangcog, interviewed by DXMS Radyo Bida, said the gunmen were led by “Commander Jacket,” who is facing a number of criminal cases pending in courts.

He was tagged in the fatal ambush in Barangay Kapinpilan in Ampatuan, Maguindanao last August 29 of Police Lt. Reynaldo Samson and a subordinate, Corporal Salipudin Endab.

Samson, then chief of the Ampatuan municipal police, and his subordinates were to arrest a wanted person in Barangay Kapinpilan in the same municipality they were ambushed by gunmen led by Commander Jacket.

Samson and Endab were killed in the incident that left three other members of the Ampatuan municipal police wounded.

Pangcog said the BIFF gunmen who shot with M16 rifles the detachment at Barangay Sambolawan scampered away when militiamen inside returned fire, preventing them from closing in.

Three from the attackers were wounded in the exchange of gunfire, one of them a minor named Mansur Samad.

Pangcog said the military remained open for any Moro rebel who would opt to surrender and avail of government's peace offer.