  Saturday Sep, 17 2022 08:37:20 PM

Soldiers glad with President’s visit to Camp Siongco

Mindanao Peace Process • 16:45 PM Sat Sep 17, 2022
28
By: 
John M. Unson
President Marcos inspects the firearms yielded by terrorists to the 6th Infantry Division. (From 6th ID DPAO)

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Soldiers in central Mindanao got elated with the President’s appreciation of their efforts to contain local terrorists via peaceful interventions, Army officials said Saturday.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. met with officials the Army’s 6th Infantry Division here on Thursday, after his brief engagement in nearby Cotabato City with members of the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament that he appointed last month.

“Our morale soared high, motivating us to work harder in securing the communities in our area of responsibility through domestic peace programs,” Army Major Gen. Roy Galido told reporters .

Galido is commander of 6th ID that has three brigades and more than a dozen battalions deployed in strategic areas in central Mindanao.

The President had explicitly told 6th ID officials and their subordinates to “keep up the good work” during a traditional military “talk to the troops” event while in this camp, where the division’s headquarters is located.

Units of the Army’s 6th ID had secured the surrender, since 2017, of 367 members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and its ally, the Dawlah Islamiya.

Both terrorist groups operate in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and are tagged in all deadly bombings in central Mindanao since 2014.

Galido said they were glad with the President’s recognition of their role in maintaining law and order in central Mindanao, being done via backchannel peacebuilding maneuvers.

The 6th ID covers the provinces of Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Lanao del Sur, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and Sarangani, and the cities of Cotabato, Tacurong, Koronadal and General Santos.

Officials of 6th ID also showed President Marcos, while here, hundreds of assorted firearms turned in by local terrorists who have returned to the fold of law.

No fewer than 200 members of the New People’s Army have also surrendered in batches to units of 6th ID in the past 24 months.

Many of them belong to the indigenous communities in hinterland towns in Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato.

Lt. Col. Edgardo Vilchez, who is overseeing 6th ID’s civil-military and communications programs, said Saturday what was equally consoling for them was how President Marcos had insinuated about the Army’s flexibility in dealing with challenges related to its peacekeeping missions everywhere.

“We are thankful to President Marcos for his visit to Camp Siongco,” Vilchez said.  

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light announces NGCP scheduled power interruption for Sept. 25

NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 8:00 AM - 3:30 PM (7.5 hours) affecting whole Cotabato Light Franchise Area. To...

Comelec suspends canvassing of Maguindanao plebiscite votes

COTABATO CITY – Canvassing of votes at of the recently concluded plebiscite in Maguindanao has been deferred until Sunday, the Commission on...

Pikit shooting:: Dalawang nakamotor pinagbabaril, mga biktima taga Kidapawan

Ayon sa inisyal na report ng PNP, sakay ng motorsiklo ang mga biktima papuntang Pigcawayan nang sabayan sila ng mga suspek sa daan at biglang...

Maguindanao plebiscite: Voting ends early in remote village of Datu Blahg Sinsuat town

Maagang nagsara ang botohan sa malayong sitio ng Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao dahil halos 100% ng mga residente doon ay nakaboto na. Ayon kay...

Maguindanao plebiscite turnout 60-70 percent, says poll director

COTABATO CITY  – Commission on Elections Regional Director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Atty. Ray Sumalipao...