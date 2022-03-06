  Sunday Mar, 06 2022 08:21:33 AM

Soldiers hurt in gunfights with Dawlah group cited

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 23:30 PM Sat Mar 5, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson
Each of the five wounded soldiers received citation medals and cash assistance. (From 103rd Infantry Brigade) 

MARAWI CITY --- Five soldiers wounded in clashes with Dawlah Islamiya terrorists in Maguing, Lanao del Sur Tuesday have been awarded with citation medals and received cash assistance each from the Western Mindanao Command.

Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario, Jr., commander of WestMinCom, led Thursday’s grant of wounded personnel medals to Pfc.Jayson Dayhop, Pfc. Romeo Aclan, Jr., Pvt. Jayson Jay Pielago, Pvt. Genes Mike Rellon and Pvt. Ariel Bahala.

The five soldiers, who belong to the Army’s 55th Infantry Battalion, were wounded in clashes Tuesday with Dawlah Islamiya members in Barangay Ilalag in Maguing.

A companion of the five wounded 55th IB personnel, Pvt. Clint Rey Armada, perished in the hostilities.

Seven Dawlah Islamiya members were killed in the incident.

The Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade launched the anti-terror operation in Barangay Ilalag after receiving tips from villagers regarding the presence there of dozens of Dawlah Islamiya members, as if bracing for an attack.

The terrorists scampered away when soldiers killed seven from them in the ensuing gunfight.

The WestMinCom also provided the family of the slain Armada with financial support for burial expenses.

 

