  Wednesday Dec, 08 2021 03:59:48 PM

Soldiers overrun NPA lair in Lanao del Sur

TIMRA Reports • 15:30 PM Wed Dec 8, 2021
John M. Unson
The belongings left by rebels in their lair in Maguing, Lanao del Sur. (Phil. Army photo)

COTABATO CITY --- Soldiers overran a hinterland hideout in Maguing, Lanao del Sur of the New Peoples Army after an hour-long gunfight Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Romulus Rabara, commanding officer ng 51st IB, said Wednesday it was vigilant residents who led them into the NPA hideout in a secluded spot atop a hill overlooking the town center of Maguing.

Personnel of the 51st IB first traded shots with no fewer than 30 NPAs holding out in the area before they outmaneuvered the rebels who eventually fled towards different directions.

Soldiers found live ammunition of various calibers, improvised explosive devices in the scene of the encounter, left by the NPA guerillas as they fled in haste.

Local officials, citing tips from constituents, said five NPAs were wounded in the clash, three of them identified as Alejandro, Samuel and Jose, all from Bukidnon province.

Rabara said the 51st IB is thankful to the civilians who provided them information about the presence of NPAs in Maguing, enabling them to promptly drive them away. 

