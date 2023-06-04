The Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity

1st Reading – Exodus 34:4B-6, 8-9

Moses cut two more stone tablets, and early the next morning he carried them up Mount Sinai, just as the LORD had commanded.

The LORD came down in a cloud, stood with him there, and pronounced his holy name, the LORD.

The LORD then passed in front of him and called out, “I, the LORD, am a God who is full of compassion and pity, who is not easily angered and who shows great love and faithfulness.

Moses quickly bowed down to the ground and worshipped.

He said, “Lord, if you really are pleased with me, I ask you to go with us. These people are stubborn, but forgive our evil and our sin, and accept us as your own people.”

Responsorial Psalm – Daniel 3:52, 53, 54, 55, 56

R. (52b) Glory and praise for ever!

Blessed are you, O Lord, the God of our fathers,

praiseworthy and exalted above all forever;

And blessed is your holy and glorious name,

praiseworthy and exalted above all for all ages.

R. Glory and praise for ever!

Blessed are you in the temple of your holy glory,

praiseworthy and glorious above all forever.

R. Glory and praise for ever!

Blessed are you on the throne of your kingdom,

praiseworthy and exalted above all forever.

R. Glory and praise for ever!

Blessed are you who look into the depths

from your throne upon the cherubim,

praiseworthy and exalted above all forever.

R. Glory and praise for ever!

2nd Reading – 2 Corinthians 13:11-13

And now, my brothers and sisters, goodbye! Strive for perfection; listen to my appeals; agree with one another; live in peace. And the God of love and peace will be with you.

Greet one another with a holy kiss. All God’s people send you their greetings.

The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all.

Alleluia – CF. Revelation 1:8

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Glory to the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit;

to God who is, who was, and who is to come.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel – John 3:16-18

For God loved the world so much that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not die but have eternal life.

For God did not send his Son into the world to be its judge, but to be its saviour.

Those who believe in the Son are not judged; but those who do not believe have already been judged, because they have not believed in God’s only Son.