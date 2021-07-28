Son of ranking MNLF official shot dead in Maguindanao

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao - A gunman shot dead a son of a ranking leader of the Moro National Liberation Front in an attack at a busy thoroughfare in in Barangay Broce here Tuesday afternoon.

The 23-year-old Datu Qudzi Simpal died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Simpal’s father, Datu Yahudza Qudz, is chief-of-staff of a large group of the Moro National Liberation Front in Maguindanao.

Police Lt.Col. Romel Dela Vega, Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police chief, told reporters Wednesday responding probers found in the crime scene six spent .45 caliber pistol shells.

Simpal and his girlfriend were together in a tricycle en route to a residential area in nearby Barangay Semba when the suspect approached from one side of the road and shot him repeatedly.

Tricycle driver Muhidin Kamid, 40 was wounded in the attack.

Police investigators are still clueless on the identity of the culprit and his real motive for killing Simpal.