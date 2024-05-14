  Tuesday May, 14 2024 06:51:42 PM

Son stabbed dead, daughter wounded by father in MagNorte rampage

Peace and Order • 11:00 AM Tue May 14, 2024
By: 
John Felix Unson

COTABATO CITY - A man stabbed his 11-year-old son dead and seriously wounded her adolescent daughter in a rampage at about midnight Sunday in their home in the seaside Barangay Magsaysay in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte. 

Neighbors in Barangay Magsaysay of the culprit, Adjis Sanday Ayob, a 35-year-old Moro Iranun who is now clamped down in a detention facility of the Parang Municipal Police Station, told reporters on Tuesday that besides being hooked to shabu, he also misbehaves whenever under the influence of liquor.

Lt. Col. Christopher Cabugwang, municipal police chief of Parang, said on Tuesday morning that Ayob had confessed to having killed with a knife his son, Asrap, in a stabbing frenzy that left his 14-year-old daughter, Bai, badly wounded, while he was drunk.

The mother of his two children works abroad as a domestic helper, according to relatives.

Cabugwang said Ayob voluntarily turned himself into policemen and barangay officials who responded to the gruesome incident promptly reported by neighbors awakened by the commotion inside their house at almost midnight on Sunday.

