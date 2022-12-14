  Wednesday Dec, 14 2022 03:40:01 PM

Son of Sultan Kudarat town mayor, pal slain in gun attack

Edwin O. Fernandez

TACURONG CITY  – Two persons were killed, including the son of a tow mayor, and two others were hurt, including a minor, in a gun attack on Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.

Police Captain Leonel Delasan, Lutayan town police chief, told reporters the 6:30 p.m. shooting at the town’s public market left Datu Naga Mangudadatu, 30 a resident of Barangay Tamnag, Lutayan and son of town Mayor Pax Mangudadatu, dead.

Also killed was Dennis Hadji Daup, 25, a resident of Barangay Paitan, Mangudadatu town in Maguindanao del Sur.

Mangudadatu was declared dead on arrival at the hospital in Korondal City while Daup expired while undergoing medication.

Injured by stray bullets were Watari Kalim, 34 and an 11-year-old boy, both residents of Barangay Paitan, Mangudadatu town.

Capt. Delasan said the slain Mangudadatu was managing his business establishment at the town market when the suspects armed with stall arrived on board a pick-up vehicle and opened fire.

Police are still investigation who were behind the attack and the motive. 

