South Cotabato drug den operators busted 

KORONADAL CITY - Anti-narcotics agents entrapped Tuesday three operators of a clandestine drug den in an upland town in South Cotabato province where they distributed their illegal merchandise to ethnic T’boli tribespeople.

Aileen Lovitos, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 12, said Thursday the suspects, Junriel Brillantes Caballero, 34, Cyril Gonzaga Simpao, 29, and the 42-year-old Reynaldo Teopes Rellon, are now detained, awaiting prosecution.

The three suspects were entrapped at about dusk Tuesday in Barangay New Dumangas in T’boli, a bastion of South Cotabato’s ethnic T’boli tribe.

They were immediately arrested after selling P78,800 worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-12 agents and policemen.

Lovitos said the entrapment operation that resulted in their arrest was laid with the help of the T’boli Municipal Police Station and the South Cotabato Provincial Police Office, premised on tips by villagers privy to their trafficking of shabu in the municipality.