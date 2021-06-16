South Cotabato gets 12,650 doses of COVID-19 Sinovac vaccines

COTABATO CITY --- The provincial government of South Cotabato got from the health department Wednesday, 12,650 vials of anti-coronavirus Sinovac vaccines for its constituents.

Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo said Wednesday he is grateful to the Department of Health-12 for allocating vaccines for prospective recipients in South Cotabato in the priority list of the Department of Health-12.

“We can’t thank the national government enough. This is a big boost to our war versus COVID-19 in South Cotabato,” Tamayo said.

Tamayo is presiding chairperson of the South Cotabato provincial disaster risk reduction and management council, which is in the forefront of his administration’s coronavirus containment efforts.

Employees of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, led by Rolly Doane Aquino, facilitated on Wednesday morning the transport of the vaccines from the DOH-12 office in Cotabato City to Koronadal City.

Koronadal City is the seat of the provincial government and administrative capital of Region 12.

The region covers the provinces of South Cotabato,Sarangani, North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat and the cities of Tacurong, Kidapawan, General Santos and Koronadal.

Besides the PDRRMO team, the vaccine shipment was also escorted by combined personnel from the South Cotabato provincial police, the police’s Highway Patrol Group, the Bureau of Fire Protection and employees of the Integrated Provincial Health Office-South Cotabato.

“We assure the public of an efficient handling of these vaccines. This is a big help for those who are to get inoculated based on the priority list of the health department,” Tamayo said.