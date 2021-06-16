  Wednesday Jun, 16 2021 07:11:51 PM

South Cotabato gets 12,650 doses of COVID-19 Sinovac vaccines

HEALTH • 15:15 PM Wed Jun 16, 2021
30
By: 
John M. Unson
The anti-COVID-19 vaccines for South Cotabato arrived in Koronadal City Wednesday. (John Unson) 

South Cotabato gets 12,650 doses of COVID-19 Sinovac vaccines

COTABATO CITY --- The provincial government of South Cotabato got from the health department Wednesday, 12,650 vials of anti-coronavirus Sinovac vaccines for its constituents.

Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo said Wednesday he is grateful to the Department of Health-12 for allocating vaccines for prospective recipients in South Cotabato in the priority list of the Department of Health-12.

“We can’t thank the national government enough. This is a big boost to our war versus COVID-19 in South Cotabato,” Tamayo said.

Tamayo is presiding chairperson of the South Cotabato provincial disaster risk reduction and management council, which is in the forefront of his administration’s coronavirus containment efforts.

Employees of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, led by Rolly Doane Aquino, facilitated on Wednesday morning the transport of the vaccines from the DOH-12 office in Cotabato City to Koronadal City.

Koronadal City is the seat of the provincial government and administrative capital of Region 12.

The region covers the provinces of South Cotabato,Sarangani, North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat and the cities of Tacurong, Kidapawan, General Santos and Koronadal.

Besides the PDRRMO team, the vaccine shipment was also escorted by combined personnel from the South Cotabato provincial police, the police’s Highway Patrol Group, the Bureau of Fire Protection and employees of the Integrated Provincial Health Office-South Cotabato.

“We assure the public of an efficient handling of these vaccines. This is a big help for those who are to get inoculated based on the priority list of the health department,” Tamayo said.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

South Cotabato gets 12,650 doses of COVID-19 Sinovac vaccines

South Cotabato gets 12,650 doses of COVID-19 Sinovac vaccines COTABATO CITY --- The provincial government of South Cotabato got from the health...

CM Ebrahim lays down Govt of the Day’s legislative agenda

COTABATO CITY – Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim highlighted in his Report to the Bangsamoro that the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) will...

MOH administers 55k vaccinations

COTABATO CITY — Officials of the Bangsamoro Government's Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that as of June 14, the region has already administered...

7 cops in NoCot town test positive for Covid-19

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – Seven police officers in Mlang, North Cotabato have tested positive for Covid-19 but authorities said the implementation of...

7 shabu den operators arrested in Jolo

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities dismantled a drug den owned by seven traffickers who fell in an entrapment operation in Sulu early this week, the...