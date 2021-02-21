  Sunday Feb, 21 2021 08:59:23 PM

South Cotabato Gov. Tamayo tests positive for Covid-19

Local News • 17:45 PM Sun Feb 21, 2021
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr image from SoCot FB page.

Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo statement: 

Tuesday, February 16 - My last close contact with a confirmed positive patient.

Wednesday, February 17 - I tested negative.

Thursday, February 18 - I experienced the first few symptoms.

Friday, February 19 - I tested positive via RT-PCR Testing.

From negative to positive, naka quarantine ako, so walang close contacts except my family who all tested NEGATIVE as of February 20, Saturday.

Dahil diyan, ipinasa ni Tamayo kay Vice Gov. Vicente de Jesus ang pamumuno sa lalawigan hanggang sa siya ay tuluyang gumaling at may kakayahan nang mamuno muli.

