South Cotabato LGU official wounded in ambush

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 18:00 PM Fri Mar 17, 2023
By: 
John M. Unson
 The car of ambush victim Rhyolite Agregado Balili. (Polomolok Municipal Police Station) 

POLOMOLOK, South Cotabato - Gunmen wounded a local government official in an ambush here on Friday morning, the local police said.

The victim, former municipal councilor Rhyolite Agregado Balili, now assistant secretary to the mayor here, was immediately rushed to a hospital by responding policemen for treatment.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office 12, said he has ordered the Polomolok municipal police force and officials of the South Cotabato Provincial Police Office to cooperate in identifying the gunmen who tried to kill Balili.

Balili was driving his car en route to the Polomolok municipal hall compound when men on motorcycles trailing behind shot him with pistols as they got close.

Three members of the Civil Security Unit of the Polomolok local government unit were killed one after another last January in seemingly related gun attacks that remained unsolved. 

 

