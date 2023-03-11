  Saturday Mar, 11 2023 06:31:26 PM

South Cotabato town councilor arrested for alleged rape

Local News • 16:15 PM Fri Mar 10, 2023
Edwin O. Fernandez
Councilor June Seneca, 60 (Image from town council)

KORONADAL CITY – Police arrested in Gen. Santos City today a municipal councilor of South Cotabato who is facing rape charges and sexual abuse in Tantangan town.

Tantangan Vice Mayor Cesar Dasilao told DXOM Radyo Bida Koronadal that Councilor June Seneca, 60, did not resist arrest when lawmen presented him his warrant of arrest in his safe house in Bria Homes Subdivision, Barangay San Isidro, Gen. Santos City.

Members of Tantangan PNP, Bula Police Station and PNP Highway Patrol Group helped in serving the warrant in Seneca's home.

Dasilao said Seneca has not been attending to the town council’s regular session, special session and other legislative activities since January 16 and that his salaries has been held.

After learning that a warrant had been issued against him, Seneca, a 3-term municipal council member, went into hiding.

He was a former Barangay Chairperson of Barangay Poblacion, Tantangan for three terms before seeking a seat in the town council.

The court has recommended no bail for the local official who has not issued statement on his arrest.

Local media here tried but failed to seek Seneca’s comments.

