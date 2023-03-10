  Friday Mar, 10 2023 08:13:42 PM

South Cotabato town councilor arrested on rape charges

Local News • 16:15 PM Fri Mar 10, 2023
48
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Councilor June Seneca, 60 (Image from town council)

KORONADAL CITY – Police arrested in Gen. Santos City today a municipal councilor of South Cotabato who is facing rape charges and sexual abuse in Tantangan town.

Tantangan Vice Mayor Cesar Dasilao told DXOM Radyo Bida Koronadal that Councilor June Seneca, 60, did not resist arrest when lawmen presented him his warrant of arrest in his safe house in Bria Homes Subdivision, Barangay San Isidro, Gen. Santos City.

Members of Tantangan PNP, Bula Police Station and PNP Highway Patrol Group helped in serving the warrant in Seneca's home.

Dasilao said Seneca has not been attending to the town council’s regular session, special session and other legislative activities since January 16 and that his salaries has been held.

After learning that a warrant had been issued against him, Seneca, a 3-term municipal council member, went into hiding.

He was a former Barangay Chairperson of Barangay Poblacion, Tantangan for three terms before seeking a seat in the town council.

The court has recommended no bail for the local official who has not issued statement on his arrest.

Local media here tried but failed to seek Seneca’s comments.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

South Cotabato town councilor arrested on rape charges

KORONADAL CITY – Police arrested in Gen. Santos City today a municipal councilor of South Cotabato who is facing rape charges and sexual abuse in...

Cotabato Light workers, staff join Q1 national earthquake drill

The Cotabato Light employees and several contracted personnel participated today, March 09, 2023 in the First Quarter of Nationwide Simultaneous...

Cotabato City mayor's office employee patay sa pamamaril sa Datu Odin Sinsuat

COTABATO CITY -- Binaril at napatay ng di pa nakikilalang supsect ang isang kawani ng Cotabato City City sa bahagi ng SPDA, Broce, Datu Odi Sinsuat,...

4 ISIS-inspired terrorists surrender in Sultan Kudarat 

COTABATO CITY --- Four more members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters surrendered Wednesday and promised to help convince former...

BARMM approves Bangsamoro Electoral Code

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Parliament unanimously approved BTA Bill No. 29 on third and final reading, fulfilling a promise to President...