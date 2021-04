KORONADAL CITY - SOUTH COTABATO GOVERNOR REYNALDO S. TAMAYO, JR. ISSUED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 21, Series of 2021: "AN ORDER PLACING THE ENTIRE PROVINCE OF SOUTH COTABATO UNDER THE GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE (GCQ) AND IMPOSING STRICT BORDER CONTROL WITHIN ITS PROVINCIAL BOUNDARIES FROM MAY 1, 2021 TO MAY 31, 2021."