South Cotabato's new police director assumes post

Local News • 15:15 PM Tue Feb 28, 2023
PRO-12 news release

KORONADAL CITY - Police Colonel Cydric Earl Tamayo Monday assumed as the new provinciald director of South Cotabato replacing Colonel Nathaniel Villegas during simple turnover ceremonies at the South Cotabato Police Provincial Office, Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, regional director for Soccsksargen region, administered the ceremonial turn over of office of the incoming and outgoing Provincial Director.

Tamayuo assured to continue the implementation the policies, directives, and programs of the PNP, including the MKK=K and the KASIMBAYANAN Program supplemented by the “Service with a H.E.A.R.T”.

Gov. Reynaldo S. Tamayo, Jr was also present during the activity and expressed his gratitude for the dedication in public service of the outgoing police director and warmly welcomed the newly designated provincial director as he pledged to fully support all the anti-criminality campaign projects of the new PD.

Meanwhile, Macaraeg expressed his appreciation to PCOL VILLEGAS for his enthusiasm and commitment and congratulated Tamayo on his assumption and challenged him to continue all the administrative and operational accomplishments of his predecessor.

“My heartfelt appreciation to Colonel Villegas for all his support and the peacekeeping projects he accomplished, being the PD of South Cotabato PPO and also, my warmest congratulations to Col. Tamayo, I know that you can cope-up and fill the big shoe that Col. Villegas left, continue what he has started for the peace and order in South Cotabato,” Macaraeg said. 

