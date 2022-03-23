Sox, BARMM record fewer Covid-19 cases, more recoveries

COTABATO CITY – The neighboring regions of Soccsksargen and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have recorded more recoveries for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19 infections, health authorities said.

In a report Tuesday, the Department of Health in Soccsksargen (DOH-12) said Koronadal City and Tacurong City and the provinces of Sultan Kudarat and North Cotabato have listed zero Covid-19 infections.

Dr. Aristides Concepcion-Tan, DOH-12 director, noted that the four areas recorded high cases in January and February this year.

Also on Tuesday, DOH-12 recorded 18 new infections in General Santos City and South Cotabato having seven each, while Sarangani and Kidapawan City had one each.

DOH also reported 67 patients who survived Covid-19, while two died -- one each from General Santos City and Tampakan, South Cotabato.

Overall, there have been 70,179 Covid-19 cumulative cases in the Soccsksargen, 67,414 recoveries, 181 active cases, and 2,552 fatalities since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Meanwhile, the BARMM Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that only two persons have contracted the virus as of Monday night and are now isolated.

Dr. Zul Qarnayn Abas, MOH-BARMM OIC minister, speaking during a regular MOH news conference Tuesday, said Covid-19 infections have been going down steadily the past two months.

“We will win if we work together; the infections are going down, we pray it will continue,” he said in the vernacular.

The two new cases were from Maguindanao and Cotabato City, while zero cases were listed in Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Marawi and Lamitan.

Abas said there are four new recoveries and the number of active cases in the region is at 17.

To date, BARMM has 19,726 confirmed cases while 19,023 have recovered. The death toll stood at 686. (PNA)