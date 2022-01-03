  Monday Jan, 03 2022 12:25:21 PM

SPDA exec says he is neutral on Basilan politics

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 11:00 AM Mon Jan 3, 2022
23
By: 
John M. Unson
Administrator Gerry Salapuddin of the Southern Philippines Development Authority. (SPDA file photo) 

COTABATO CITY --- Gerry Salappudin, administrator of the Southern Philippines Development Authority, announced Monday he will neither endorse nor campaign openly for candidates in local elective posts in his home-province, Basilan.

“I will not campaign for any candidate for local positions in Basilan. I will just tell my friends and relatives to vote for candidates according to what good wisdom dictates,” Salapuddin said.

He said he shall leave everything to voters in Basilan and all candidates for local positions there the “political interplay” during the forthcoming campaign period until the actual polling day in May 2022.

Salapuddin said he shall be involved in furthering the bids for the presidency and vice presidency of his favored candidates for president and vice president whose names, he said, he shall soon announce.

Salapuddin was former chairman of the Basilan Revolutionary Committee of the Moro National Liberation Front.

He was thrice wounded in encounters with the military during the 1970s while a Moro guerilla leader then.

He urged his province-mates to continue supporting the common domestic peace and reconciliation efforts of Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman, the congressional representative in the province, Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman, and all members of the provincial chapter of the league of mayors, the Basilan Provincial Police Office and the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade.
“There is peace now spreading around Basilan. Let us nurture it together. We must not rock the boat,” Salapuddin said on Monday.

He also called on residents of Basilan to adhere to the peace and security programs of the Commission on Elections meant to ensure clean and honest polling activities to happen soon.  (John Unson)

 

 

SPDA exec says he is neutral on Basilan politics

