Special probe team for Cotabato City exec’s murder activated

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 10:15 AM Wed Mar 23, 2022
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- The director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region has approved the proposed creation of a special probe team to look into the March 19 murder of a retired police general who was public safety officer of the local government unit here.

Officials of PRO-BAR told reporters Wednesday the Bangsamoro region’s police director, Brig. Gen.  Arthur Cabalona, ordered the other day the activation of a special investigation task group to put closure on the brutal killing of retired Police Brig. Gen. Rolen Balquin.

Balquin was shot dead Saturday, March 19, by an attacker armed with a .45 caliber pistol while inside his vehicle along a stretch of the Sinsuat Avenue in Cotabato City. His escort, Police Master Sgt. Ariel Gutang, was wounded in the attack.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Wednesday they have a team ready to help the Cotabato City Police Office and the PRO-BAR investigate on the incident.

Cotabato City, originally under PRO-12, is now covered by PRO-BAR.

Balquin, a graduate of the Philippine National Police Academy, had served as Cotabato City police director before he became the public safety officer of the Cotabato City LGU. (John Unson)

