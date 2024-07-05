Spinner dolphins, dwarf sperm whales spotted in SarBay

GEN. SANTOS CITY - The DENR-12 and the Protected Area Management Office of the Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (PAMO-SBPS) recently sighted spinner dolphins and sperm whales while deploying signage buoys in selected strict protection zones of the SBPS.

Cirilo A. Lagnason, Jr., SBPS protected area superintendent (PASu), stated that 10 spinner dolphins and 5 dwarf sperm whales were observed in the waters of Malapatan and Glan by the team from DENR-12 Coastal Resources and Foreshore Management Section and PAMO-SBPS.

“The sighting of these marine wildlife is timely and relevant, as we culminate Environment Month and welcome Plastic Free July. It serves as a reminder of the importance of strengthening our conservation and protection efforts for their habitat by ditching single-use plastics and deploying buoy markers,” he said.

Based on the records of PAMO-SBPS, the last sighting of a dwarf sperm whale in the bay was in 2016. “This also indicates that our diverse marine mammal species are thriving in the vast waters of Sarangani Bay,” PASu Lagnason added.

For. Shalimar A. Disomangcop, provincial environmental and natural resources officer (PENRO) of Sarangani, expressed hope that the newly installed buoys would remain in place for many years, serving as an enforcement tool for the preservation of species found within the protected area.

PENRO Disomangcop added that PAMO-SBPS has allocated additional funds to ensure the buoys are more durable, weather-resistant, resistant to currents, and larger for increased visibility. ### (With report from CMdeVera and photos from PAMO-SBPS)