'Spoiled pansit' downs 147 attendees to Bukidnon wedding rite

Local News • 11:15 AM Sun Nov 19, 2023
75
John M. Unson
Many of the food poisoning patients are grade school children, now confined in different hospitals. (From Talakag LGU)

 

COTABATO CITY - More than a hundred villagers, among them children and indigenous tribespeople, got sick after feasting on food served at a wedding on Saturday in Talakag town in Bukidnon, now confined in hospitals.

The 147 patients first complained of nausea and painful abdominal spasms before they started throwing up in less than two hours after ingesting the traditional “pansit” served to them at the venue of the wedding in Sitio Calapat in Barangay Tagbak in Talakag at past noontime Saturday.

Pansit is a popular Filipino food made up of noodles cooked with either sautéed chicken, pork, or shrimp and squid, mixed with cabbage and, optionally, sometimes laced with either thin slices of carrots, or chayote.

The local government units of the adjoining Talakag and Lantapan towns in Bukidnon separately confirmed the food poisoning incident early Sunday.

Both LGUs immediately provided the victims with essential interventions needed to hasten their recovery.

Lantapan Mayor Ernie R. Devibar has announced that some of the victims are from an ethnic community in Sitio Kibuda in Barangay Kibangay in their municipality.

“Our LGU is assisting them, he said.

Municipal health workers in Lantapan and Talakag had collected specimens of the food served in the wedding rite for laboratory examination by medical technologists and chemists in the Bukidnon Provincial Health Office.

Bukidnon, which is under Administrative Region 10, is an upland province that has indigenous tribes in contiguous state-recognized ancestral domains.

