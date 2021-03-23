Stabilization of Upi, DBS transmission lines nearing completion, Magelco GM says

COTABATO CITY - The Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) is fast-tracking the installation of 13.2 kilovolt 4/0 insulated cable wire and concrete and steel pole distribution lines that will stabilize energy supply from Magelco Headquarters in Barangay Capiton to Nuro, Upi, Maguindanao.

“(I am) very optimistic to complete the project on or before April 1,” Engr. Ashary Maongco, Magelco general manager, said in a statement.

He added: “This 26 circuit KMS of 442 poles will be inaugurated, Inshaallah on April 8.”

Hr said because of that Upi and Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao will encounter power outages “to pave the way for the completion of the project.”

Maongco also announced in his FB post that by April 1, Magelco will start the conversion of the existing single phase lines into three phase distribution lines from Nuro to Datu Blah Sinsuat “through our self funded rehabilitation program (and) we will see to finish the project within two months.”

The cooperative executive lauded the support extended by the husband and wife Mayor Marshal Abbas Sinsuat and Vice Mayor Raydah Dagalangit Sinsuat for all the support extended to Magelco.

Maongco described DBS as a small town in the Mindanao sea with rapid development and is becoming the sea fishing capital of Maguindanao.

“I assured you Mayor that with my stewardship, we will make your power requirement very stable to support your constituents,” Maongco told Mayor Sinsuat, adding that in 2016, Magelco worked out for the single phase line and now will be converted into 3-phase line.

The combined population of two towns is about 80,000 inhabitants (53,583 in Upi and 25,024 in DBS based on 2015 census).