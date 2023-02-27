  Monday Feb, 27 2023 06:08:03 AM

Stakeholders back proposed BARMM local gov’t code

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 15:45 PM Sun Feb 26, 2023
79
By: 
John M. Unson
 Dr. Kadil Sinolinding, Jr. and colleagues together presided over the dialogue in Midsayap, Cotabato. (John Unson)

COTABATO CITY --- Participants to cross-section consultations Friday, February 24, on the proposed local government code of the Bangsamoro region are in favor of the measure, optimistic of its approval soon by the regional parliament.

Physician Kadil Sinolinding, Jr., a member of the 80-seat Bangsamoro regional parliament, said Sunday he is grateful to stakeholders who participated in the separate dialogues --- in Cotabato City and another for the local communities in the Special Geographic Area, or SGA --- on the importance of the proposed Bangsamoro Local Government Code.

“We can’t thank them enough. The participants to the public consultations were from various sectors, among them barangay officials and representatives of the Christian and Islamic religious communities,” Sinolinding said.

The SGA is composed of 63 barangays in different towns in Cotabato province whose residents voted in favor of the inclusion of their villages in the core territory of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao during a plebiscite in early 2019.

The local government code, also known as Bangsamoro Transition Authority Bill 30, is now being deliberated by members of the regional parliament.

Sinolinding, also known as “doctor sa parliamento,” was among members of the BARMM parliament who explained the importance of the code during a dialogue last Friday at the gymnasium of the Southern Christian College in Midsayap town in the first district of Cotabato province.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

MBHTE extends NDU’s autonomous status to 2025

COTABATO CITY—The autonomous status of Notre Dame University (NDU) has been extended by the BARMM’s Education Ministry effective until July 31, 2025...

Stakeholders back proposed BARMM local gov’t code

COTABATO CITY --- Participants to cross-section consultations Friday, February 24, on the proposed local government code of the Bangsamoro region are...

BARMM to build 100 brgy health stations this year, two inaugurated in LDS

LANAO DEL SUR — To ensure that every Bangsamoro in the far flung areas will have access to healthcare services, the Ministry of Health (MOH) will...

Housing project for conflict-stricken Moro families launched

COTABATO CITY - Local officials were elated with the commencement of the Bangsamoro government’s construction of 84 houses in Datu Saudi...

4 BARMM prov'l execs call for speedy decommissioning of MILF

COTABATO CITY – Four provincial governors of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have asked Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr to...