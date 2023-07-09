Stakeholders elated having Malacañang-BARMM energy board

COTABATO CITY — Muslim and Christian stakeholders were elated with the crafting by Malacañang and the Bangsamoro government of a partnership agreement on allowing exploration of minerals and fossil fuels in the autonomous region.

The deal was sealed via a circular setting the Intergovernmental Energy Board, or IEB, that Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla and Regional Natural Resources Minister Akmad Brahim signed Thursday in Malacañang, in the presence of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

BARMM’s spokesperson, Regional Local Government Naguib Sinarimbo, said Saturday the charter of the Bangsamoro region, the Republic Act 11054, enjoins Malacañang and the autonomous regional government to oversee together the grant of concessions for exploration of minerals and fossil fuels anywhere in the six provinces and three cities inside its core territory.

Vast portions of central Mindanao’s 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta that have deposits of natural gas, touted as Southeast Asia’s largest, are in BARMM’s adjoining Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte provinces.

There are also towns in both provinces, in Lanao del Sur and in Tawi-Tawi that experts had proven to have gold, copper, nickel and coal deposits.

The lawyer-entrepreneur Ronal Hallid Dimacisil Torres, chairman of the Bangsamoro Business Council, said Saturday they are grateful to President Marcos and Lotilla for the activation of the IEB.

“We are certain that mineral and natural gas exploration activities in BARMM will improve the region’s economy,” Torres said.

BARMM covers Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur, all in mainland Mindanao, the island provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, and the cities of Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato.

Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay said Saturday he and his constituent-leaders shall support the programs of the IEB.

"We are not even sure, for now, of how that can benefit Lamitan City's more than 40 barangays but we shall support that IEB just the same," Furigay said.

BARMM’s labor minister, Muslimin Sema, who is chairman of the Moro National Liberation Front, said even their now 27-year peace agreement with the national government mentions of “joint management” of natural resources obtainable in predominantly Moro areas.

The appointed chief minister of BARMM, Ahod Ebrahim, is chairman of the central committee of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, whose 22-year peace talks with the national government resulted in the creation of BARMM in 2019.

Sinarimbo said his office can complement the IEB via capacity-building programs for local government units in areas that have mineral and natural gas deposits, particularly on how to help ensure the success of exploration activities.

He said they can also capacitate LGUs on security support for such special projects.

The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government-BARMM has, since 2019, been helping empower LGUs, via technical support, on peace and security initiatives in line with the local community protection thrusts of the police and the military.

Members of the Chinese business community in BARMM and in Administrative Region 12 told reporters they shall support the IEB, for them essential in ensuring that Moro communities shall benefit from bounties derived from extraction of minerals and fossil fuels in areas covered by Malacañang’s separate peace agreements with the MNLF and the MILF.