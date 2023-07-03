State of calamity declared in Maguindanao Sur due to floods

COTABATO CITY – The provincial government of Maguindanao del Sur has placed the entire province under state of calamity due to flooding, officials said Monday.

Maguindanao Gov. Bai Mariam Mangudadatu signed the resolution passed by the provincial board putting the province under state of calamity to allow the use of its calamity fund to facilitate resource mobilization and implementation of rehabilitation efforts to mitigate the impact of flooding and provide immediate assistance to affected families.

Ameer Jehad Ambolodto, provincial disaster officer, said the Provincial Disater Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) is still assessing the cost of damages that the floods have brought to infrastructure and agricultural products in the affected towns.

Due to moderate to heavy downpour the past weeks, rivers have overflowed that inundated at least 12 of its 24 towns since last week.

Ambolodo said to date there are 44,722 families or about 223,610 individuals have been affected by floods that submerged communities surrounding the Liguasan marshland.

Affected towns are Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Montawal, Mamasapano, Pagalungan, Datu Salibo, Sultan sa Barongis, Mangudadatu, Gen. SK Pendatun, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Datu Piang, Ampatuan and Paglat.

The Liguasan marsh has been the catch-basin of flood waters from the provinces of Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, North Cotabato and Bukidnon.

The towns of Pagalungan has earlier placed its town under state of calamity due to massive flooding.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, interior minister in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and head of Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (BARMM READi) has led the distribution of emergency food packs to about 7,000 flood-displaced individuals in Pagalungan and Datu Montawal.