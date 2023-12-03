  Sunday Dec, 03 2023 10:33:26 PM

Statement of condemnation of MP Anayatin on MSU-Marawi bombing

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 19:15 PM Sun Dec 3, 2023
By: 
Office of MP Anayatin press statement

As a representative for the Settlers Communities in the Bangsamoro Parliament, and in accordance with legal principles and ethical considerations, this representation hereby expresses a resolute condemnation of the egregious bombing incident that transpired at the Mindanao State University (MSU) Marawi Gymnasium on the occasion of the 1st Sunday of Advent, during the commemoration of a Holy Mass by the Catholic faithful.

This act of violence, resulting in the tragic loss of lives, stands as a reprehensible violation of fundamental human rights which includes the right to freedom of religion, and contravenes the established norms governing civilized societies.

The deliberate targeting of individuals engaged in the peaceful exercise of their religious beliefs constitutes a gross infringement upon the sanctity of religious practices and places of worship.

The Christian community are greatly saddened knowing that Christmas is supposed to be a joyous event, but now will eventually turn into a season of grief and sorrows for the bereaved family of the poor victims. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, recognizing the severe emotional and psychological distress caused by this appalling act.

In the interest of justice and the maintenance of the rule of law, we emphatically call for a swift, impartial, and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident. It is imperative that every avenue be explored to ascertain the identity of the perpetrators and collaborators responsible for this heinous act, with a view toward their apprehension and prosecution in accordance with the pertinent legal frameworks.

As we reiterate our commitment to the principles of justice, peace, and religious freedom, we urge all relevant authorities and stakeholders to collaborate diligently in fostering an environment wherein diverse beliefs are respected and protected.

May this statement serve as both a testament to our unwavering dedication to upholding the legal tenets that safeguard the rights and security of individuals, and as a loud call for collective action to prevent the recurrence of such flagrant acts, thereby fortifying the fabric of our legal and societal order and preserving the peace that we laboriously gained that we now pleasantly savor.

 

