'Stay alert, prevent repeat of Ampatuan ambush': PRO-BARMM chief

COTABATO CITY – The chief of the Police Regional Office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-BARMM) called on field units to remain on alert at all times.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon gave the order during Monday’s flag-raising program at Camp S.K. Pendatun, the home of PRO-BARMM in Parang, Maguindanao, following the Aug. 30 ambush-slay of two police officers in Ampatuan town of the province.

“Everybody should remain on alert, everybody should remain cautious and watchful in everything we do and wherever we go. We should be careful to prevent a repeat of what happened in Ampatuan town,” he said.

Around 10 a.m. on Aug. 30, Ampatuan municipal police station chief Lt. Reynaldo Samson was with a team of policemen to serve an arrest warrant in Barangay Kapinpilan when waylaid by alleged members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

Samson and his men were on board a police vehicle on their way home after failing to serve the warrant on a certain “Kambal”, a local BIFF member, when ambushed.

Slain together with Samson in the incident was Cpl. Salihuden Endab, his aide-driver.

“I enjoin everyone in the PRO-BARMM to make sure that we are all safe as we perform our duties,” he said.

Despite the incident, Guyguyon reminded his men that simultaneous anti-crime law enforcement operations (SACLEO) should continue at the provincial and municipal levels.

“Perform to come up with outcome and not compliance,” he told the police personnel.

More than 3,000 arrest and search warrants are to be served by PRO-BARMM in the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Cotabato, Marawi and Lamitan.

During the one-time, big-time SACLEO on Sept. 3, a total of 46 individuals were arrested throughout BARMM. (PNA)