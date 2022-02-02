Strong winds destroy 32 houses in Maguindanao

KABUNTALAN, Maguindanao – Strong winds that battered this lowland town late Monday destroyed 32 houses, local officials said Wednesday.

The damaged structures, mostly made of light materials, are located in Barangay Lower Taviran here, which is surrounded by swamps and close to rivers that spring from the nearby 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta.

Mindato Malasigan, Kabuntalan’s municipal disaster risk reduction and management officer, told reporters Wednesday their local government unit is now attending to the needs of the affected villagers.

Malasigan said seven of the 32 houses damaged by strong winds were totally flattened, destroyed beyond repair.

He said the strong winds were preceded by heavy downpour.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to Malasigan.