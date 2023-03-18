Sultan Kudarat cops arrest wanted man, lady NPA

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat — Police authorities in Sultan Kudarat arrested a man and seized from him a hand grenade, a pistol and a lady communist rebel facing attempted murder charges in separate law enforcement operation Friday.

In Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat Colonel Christopher Bermudez, provincial police director, said polioce arrested Jose Hernando, 67 year old, a farmer and resident of Barnagay Saliao, Esperanza.

Bermudez said personnel Esperanza municipal police station, backed by other police units, went to Hernando’s home at past 3 a.m. to serve his warrant of arrest for illegal possession of firearms.

Police found a hand grenade, a Thongram cal .9mm submachinegun and ammunition.

“He did not resist arrest but denied the charges against him,” Bermudez said.

At about 10:30 a.m. police in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat also arrested “Alias Beh,” a resident of Barangay Sangay, who was listed as the No. 77 most wanted person municipal level.

Bermudez said the 40-year-old woman was a member of communist New Peoples Army of South Regional Command operating in Daguma ranges in Sultan Kudarat province.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, police director for Region 12, said the suspect has warrant of arrest for attempted murder charges.

Hernando is now detained at Esperanza municipal police station while “Alias Beh” is detained at Kalamansig lock-up cell awaiting the filing of formal charges.