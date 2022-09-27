Sulu anti-drug op nets woman with P340K shabu

COTABATO CITY - More than P300,000 worth of shabu were seized during joint search warrant operation by PDEA Sulu Provincial Office; RIU-IX; 7TH SAB SAF; CIDG ID; Kalingalan Caluang MPS; 1st PMFC and SPPO PIU which resulted in the arrest of Siraina Ummal Ahajan alias Ellay Jailudin/alias Ellay 32 years old, female, at Sitio Campagayo, Barangay Masjid Pinjungan, Kalingalan Caluang, Sulu Province at 04:04 p.m. of September 24, 2022.

However, her husband, Basal Jailudin alias Bas, who is also one of the target of the search warrant, was not present during the operation.

Seized from the premises of the subject were 12 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets weighing more or less 50 grams of shabu worth ₱340,000.00, various drug paraphernalia, Identification card, seven pieces of live ammunitions, one (1) piece hand grenade.

Charges for violation of RA 9165, RA 10591, and PD 1866 as amended by RA 9516 are being prepared for filing against the suspects.