Sulu Gov pledges full support to BARMM’s action plan on women, peace, security

JOLO, Sulu – The Bangsamoro Women Commission (BWC) has earned the support of Governor Abdusakur Tan of Sulu Province in the implementation of the Regional Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security (RAPWPS) 2023-2028.



RAPWPS is a joint program of the BWC, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) which seeks to address issues and concerns of women and girls affected by armed conflict in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).



On Sept. 18, BWC Chairperson Bainon Karon, along with the Commissioners of Sulu and Basilan, Nurunnihar Mohammad and Faija Taalil, respectively, paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Tan.



The BWC team was also joined by representatives from the UNDP led by Judith de Guzman and UN Women led by Gilbert Guevarra.



Governor Tan expressed his full support for the RAPWPS and committed to working closely with the BWC in implementing the action plan. He also emphasized that it is best to coordinate with Sulu Provincial Women Council (SPWC), as it aligns with their tasks.



“We are glad na nagpunta dito ang Bangsamoro Women Commission, UNDP at UN Women at susuportahan natin sila, provided that this is coordinated with our Sulu Provincial Women Council kasi SPWC is a federation of women organization throughout the province. So, ito ay lahat ginagawa nila. Una nag-aalaga ng women, as well as yung VAWC (violence against women and children) cases,” Tan said in an exclusive interview.



In her remarks, BWC Chairperson Bainon Karon thanked Governor Tan for the support and emphasized the Commission’s enthusiasm in collaborating with the provincial government of Sulu.



“We are looking forward to working with you in creating a pathway to peace for the government of Sulu,” Bainon said.



The UNDP and UN Women representatives also expressed their commitment to supporting the BARMM government and the BWC in implementing the RAPWPS. They reiterated the importance of ensuring that the action plan is inclusive and responsive to the needs and concerns of women, including those from marginalized and disadvantaged communities.



BWC has also gained the full support and endorsement of various organizations, including the SPWC and the women's sector of Sulu as they also paid a courtesy visit to SPWC President Hja. Nurunnisah Abubakar-Tan on Sep. 19. With this support, the BWC is well-positioned to achieve its objectives and contribute to the lasting peace and progress of the Bangsamoro region.



RAPWPS was first launched in BARMM on October 2020 as part of its commitment to empower and protect the rights of every woman and child in the region. The plan aims to provide a framework for improving the participation of women in conflict prevention, resolution, and peacebuilding efforts in the country.

