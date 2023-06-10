  Saturday Jun, 10 2023 10:52:23 PM

Sulu hosts RPOC meeting for first time; prov’l govs call for BSKE polls postponement in BARMM

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 19:45 PM Sat Jun 10, 2023
40
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Provincial Governors Jim Salliman of Basilan, Sakur Tan of Sulu, Ma-ang Sali of Tawi-Tawi and Abduraof Macacua of Maguindanao Norte join Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim for photo opportunity in Sulu. (Govs caucus photo)

COTABATO CITY  - Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today presided over the Regional Peace and Development Council (RPOC) meeting for the first time in Maimbung, Sulu.

Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM interior minister, said Sulu Governor Sakur Tan hosted the council meeting with the provincial governors in attendance.

Chief Minister Ebrahim chairs the RPOC-BARMM.

During the meeting, Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman filed a motion seeking for the creation of a technical working group that will study the position papers of five BARMM governors, calling for the deferment of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in the Bangsamoro region.

Sulu Governor Sakur Tan presented and endorsed the position papers, suggesting that the BSK elections in the Bangsamoro region should only be held after the decommissioning of former combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) shall have been completed.

Aside from Governors Salliman and Tan, the governors of Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Sur and Tawi-Tawi have also endorsed the said position papers.

The BSK elections are set nationwide on October 30, this year.

The decommissioning process is part of the normalization mechanism agreed by both the MILF and the government of the Philippines (GPH) peace panel.

Gov. Tan said he is hoping this meeting served as a genuine forum for discussion and the development of consensus in order to address the difficult security concerns that the BARMM is now facing.

Sinarimbo also lauded his friend Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Roy Galido “for mobilizing the air and sea assets of his command to ferry the participants to and from Sulu.”

Also in attendance were Defense senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez Jr, Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity of the Philippines (PAPRUP) and AFP Vice Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Arthur M. Cordura.

“Let me also take this opportunity to thank my MILG Team for the efficient secretariat work. No words may adequately compensate for all your sacrifices in the preparation, often away from the limelight, for this important meeting in Sulu,” Sinarimbo said.

Lanao Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr was not in the meeting while Maguindanao del Sur Vice Gov. Nathaniel Midtimbang represented Gov. Mariam Mangudadatu.

May be an image of 14 people, dais and text that says 'REGIONAL PEACE AND ORDER COUNCIL (RPOC) MEETING'

May be an image of 1 person and text that says 'তด REGIONAL PEACE AND ORDER'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Sulu hosts RPOC meeting for first time; prov’l govs call for BSKE polls postponement in BARMM

COTABATO CITY  - Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today presided over the...

South Cotabato board member Causing passed away

Narito ang facebook post ng kapatid ni Board Member Causing na si Berteni Causing na si Atty. Bertine "Toto" Causing: -- LYNDALE IS DEAD -- MY 3RD...

No clues yet on ambush of teacher in Maguindanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY - Investigators are still clueless on the near fatal ambush Thursday of a public school teacher in Datu Anggal Midtimbang town in...

MILG chief inspects construction of modern public market in Wao

COTABATO CITY - Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim...

MILG-BARMM starts road to digital transformation

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BARMM) has started...