Sulu hosts RPOC meeting for first time; prov’l govs call for BSKE polls postponement in BARMM

COTABATO CITY - Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today presided over the Regional Peace and Development Council (RPOC) meeting for the first time in Maimbung, Sulu.

Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM interior minister, said Sulu Governor Sakur Tan hosted the council meeting with the provincial governors in attendance.

Chief Minister Ebrahim chairs the RPOC-BARMM.

During the meeting, Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman filed a motion seeking for the creation of a technical working group that will study the position papers of five BARMM governors, calling for the deferment of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in the Bangsamoro region.

Sulu Governor Sakur Tan presented and endorsed the position papers, suggesting that the BSK elections in the Bangsamoro region should only be held after the decommissioning of former combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) shall have been completed.

Aside from Governors Salliman and Tan, the governors of Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Sur and Tawi-Tawi have also endorsed the said position papers.

The BSK elections are set nationwide on October 30, this year.

The decommissioning process is part of the normalization mechanism agreed by both the MILF and the government of the Philippines (GPH) peace panel.

Gov. Tan said he is hoping this meeting served as a genuine forum for discussion and the development of consensus in order to address the difficult security concerns that the BARMM is now facing.

Sinarimbo also lauded his friend Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Roy Galido “for mobilizing the air and sea assets of his command to ferry the participants to and from Sulu.”

Also in attendance were Defense senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez Jr, Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity of the Philippines (PAPRUP) and AFP Vice Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Arthur M. Cordura.

“Let me also take this opportunity to thank my MILG Team for the efficient secretariat work. No words may adequately compensate for all your sacrifices in the preparation, often away from the limelight, for this important meeting in Sulu,” Sinarimbo said.

Lanao Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr was not in the meeting while Maguindanao del Sur Vice Gov. Nathaniel Midtimbang represented Gov. Mariam Mangudadatu.