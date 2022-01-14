Sulu town gets new building, desalination machine from BARMM

COTABATO CITY - Minister Naguib Sinarimbo of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on Thursday led the turn-over of funds for the construction of town hall of Lugus, Sulu. Accompnying this project is a desalination machine for safe drinking water.

"We are providing the island municipality of Lugus, Sulu a 2-storey Municipal Hall building and 1 unit of Desalination Machine which will supply potable water to the constituents of the island municipality. We signed the Memorandum of Agreement with Mayor Hadar Hajiri of Lugus, Sulu," Sinarimbo, also BARMM interior minister, said.

"To be candid, it was my trip, together with Ministers Ed Guerra and Raissa Jujurie, to Lugus in 2020 where I saw personally the acute problem of potable water where our people needed to take a boat for several hours to fetch potable water that truly moved me and gave impetus to the project for Waterless Municipalities/Communities. Before that year ended, we got our proposal approved and funded by the Chief Minister. And as the saying goes, the rest is history."

He added: "Our hope is that these projects would truly respond to the need of our people and on the part of the LGUs, improve their service delivery to our people. After all, we are not holders of a postion, rather, we are servants of our people."