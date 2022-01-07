Sulu trader hurt in gun attack, suspect business partner arrested

COTABATO CITY --- An alleged misunderstanding over a P3 million business deal led to the near fatal shooting of a merchant and the arrest of an attacker-businessman in Indanan town in Sulu Thursday.

Major Edwin Sapa, chief of the Indanan municipal police, on Friday identified the suspect as Leonard Estolloso Iribani, now clamped down, to be prosecuted for frustrated murder.

Iribani, 34, twice shot with a .45 caliber pistol in the abdomen another businessman, the 26-year-old Mahather Jalaidi Amil.

They were overheard arguing over an unpaid P3 million worth of transaction before shots rang through the scene of the incident in Sitio Boutan in Barangay Kajatian, Indanan.

Sapa has no clear explanation, in his report to the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, of the nature of the businesses the duo are in and what the P3 million worth unsettled account that triggered the gun attack was all about.

Amil is now confined in a hospital.

Sapa said the victim is keen on prosecuting Iribani for frustrated murder.

Police Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of PRO-BAR, on Friday lauded the Indanan municipal police force for the prompt arrest of Iribani.

Ugale also directed the Indanan municipal police to initiate separate dialogues with the families of the suspect and Amil to forestall any escalation of hostilities among them.

Sulu, one of five provinces in the Bangsamoro Region, has a high prevalence of clan wars, mostly triggered by political rivalries, affronts to clan pride and honor, and land disputes.