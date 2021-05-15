Suspect killed, 3 cops hurt, 15 arrested in Lanao Sur PDEA ops

COTABATO CITY --- State operatives killed a recalcitrant drug dealer and arrested 15 others in three inter-agency operations in a major shabu transshipment spot in Picong town in Lanao del Sur Friday.

The raids jointly carried out by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Navy’s 5th Marine Battalion, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, the National Bureau of Investigation and units of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region were premised on tips from vigilant residents privy to the drug trafficking activities of three syndicates in the area.

Three policemen, Master Sgt. Rafael Abdulah of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and Patrolmen Melvin Habiling and Richard Nicolas, both members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, were hurt when a 40 millimeter grenade projectile fired by one of the suspects exploded near them.

Major Esmael Madin, provincial officer for Maguindanao of the CIDG-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Saturday Habiling and Nicolas are safe, now being treated for blast injuries.

A fine metal fragment hit Abdullah in the face, according to PRO-BAR officials.

A drug ring leader, Kareem Usop Abedin, was killed for resisting when agents of PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, backed by policemen and Marines, approached his lair in Barangay Kabaturan, Picong to search for shabu and firearms.

Juvenal Azurin, director of PDEA-BARMM, said early Saturday agents were forced to neutralize Abedin when he aimed an M16 rifle at the raiding team.

Abedin’s companions - Ansano Ampuan, Amrudin Sarip, Aminodin Ditucalan, Samsudin Itaw, Libot Dimaampao, Liya Dimaampao and Jerry Toma - turned themselves in when they sensed that their location had been surrounded by anti-narcotics operatives ready to pounce on them if they refuse to cooperate.

PDEA-BARMM agents confiscated from them 23 sachets of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and two M16 assault rifles.

Azurin and Police Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Bangsamoro regional police, separately told reporters eight others, Gorbani Bitucalan, Jomar Pagayawan, Samin Abdillah, Alioden Buale, Bokari Dagu, Asrap Dimampa, Jasser Baguan and Jomar Abdul were arrested in a subsequent raid also in Barangay Kabaturan.

Ugale said PDEA-BARMM and PRO-12 personnel found in the drug den of the eight suspects 58 sachets of shabu, drug sniffing paraphernalia and a fragmentation grenade.

The target of the third raid, Camar Mauyag, also a known large-scale drug distributor in Picong town, had scampered away before PDEA-BARMM agents and policemen could surround his house also located in Barangay Kabaturan.

PDEA-BARMM agents recovered in Mauyag’s house five sachets of shabu left as he fled in haste.

“The PDEA-BARMM is grateful to the Marines, the units of PRO-BAR, the Lanao del Sur provincial police and the Picong municipal police, the NBI and the CIDG for the good teamwork on these operations,” Azurin said.

Brig. Gen. Jonas Lumawag, commanding officer of the 1st Marine Brigade, said their intelligence agents are ready to help PDEA-BARMM, the NBI and the CIDG build airtight cases against the drug traffickers arrested in separate operations in Picong on Wednesday.