Suspect in Lanao Sur guv's ambush falls in Negros Occidental

MANILA – The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has arrested one of the suspects in the ambush of Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr.

In a statement on Tuesday, CIDG chief Maj. Gen. Romeo Caramat said Ameno Amatonding, 52, was arrested in Barangay Aguisan, Himamaylan, Negros Occidental on Dec. 30, 2023 by agents of the CIDG Capiz.

Amatonding has standing arrest warrants for 19 counts of attempted murder, four counts of murder, and three counts of frustrated murder issued by the Marawi City, Lanao del Sur Regional Trial Court Branch 8.

“Amatonding was positively identified by a witness based on his statement on the ambush of Governor Adiong that happened last February 17, 2023,” Caramat said.

The suspect was brought to the CIDG Capiz Provincial Field Unit for documentation prior to turnover to the court of origin.

On Feb. 17 last year, gunmen ambushed the convoy of Adiong on the border of Lanao del Sur and Bukidnon provinces.

Adiong and one of his staff members were wounded while a driver and three police escorts were killed. (PNA)