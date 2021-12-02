Suspect in murder of Italian priest arrested in North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The police arrested Tuesday one of the five suspects in the 2011 murder in a nearby town of Italian priest Fausto Tentorio.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Wednesday the 65-year-old Ricardo Boryo Dorado, is now detained, awaiting prosecution.

Dorado was tagged in the 2011 fatal shooting in Arakan town in North Cotabato of Italian priest Fausto Tentorio.

Tentorio was about to embark on his vehicle parked in a church compound in Arakan, an upland town, when his killers approached from behind and shot him with pistols killing him on the spot.

Dorado peacefully yielded when the police team dispatched to serve him a warrant for his arrest arrived at his hideout in Arakan and told him that a court has ordered his detention in connection with the murder of Tentorio.

“He is now detained,” Tagum said Wednesday.

The warrant for Dorado’s arrest came from one of the courts in North Cotabato, according to Tagum.