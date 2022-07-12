Suspect in murder of Muslim cleric shot dead

COTABATO CITY --- Police agents shot dead a man they were supposed to arrest before dawn Monday for having killed a Muslim cleric in a bungled robbery attack in April.

Members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group were to serve Jack Macaraya in his hideout in Barangay Tuka Kialdan in Marantao, Lanao del Sur a warrant for his arrest, but he pulled out a pistol, provoking a gunfight that resulted in his death.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, director of the Lanao del Sur provincial police, said Monday CIDG agents out to arrest Macaraya were armed with a warrant issued by Judge Samina Sampaco Macabando-Usman of the Regional Trial Court Branch 8 in Marawi City.

Macaraya is wanted for having killed a Muslim preacher, Ustadz Emran Langco Macadato, with a knife for refusing to turn in his money in a heist on April 28 in Barangay Baul in Marantao.

Macaraya divested Macadato of his money and other belongings after having stabbed him repeatedly in different parts of his body that he dumped in a secluded area, grassy spot in Barangay Baul.

Marantao municipality is located in the first district of Lanao del Sur, a component-province of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Personnel in Lanao del Sur of the CIDG-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region were assisted by units of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office in their attempt to arrest Macaraya that went haywire.

Bongcayao said the cadaver of Macaraya was immediately turned over to relatives for immediate burial according to Islamic tradition.