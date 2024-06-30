Suspect nabbed, smuggled cigars seized in GenSan

GEN SANTOS CITY - As part of the intensified drive implemented by PRO 12 against smuggled and counterfeit items, one suspect was arrested along with assorted smuggled cigarettes in his possession at Purok Greenville, Barangay Calumpang, General Santos City on June 29, 2024.

Under the supervision of PBGEN PERCIVAL AUGUSTUS P PLACER, Regional Director, police personnel of Police Station 10 GSCPO visited the said area to conduct a follow-up investigation on the recent shooting incident that transpired at Purok Magnolia, Barangay Calumpang, General Santos City.

In doing so, the said personnel noticed an individual carrying items believed to be cigarettes. Upon spot checking, 19 reams of imported smuggled cigarettes worth Php6,270.00 were discovered in his possession.

Failing to present any documents pertaining to the legality to possess, deliver, and sell the cigarettes, the suspect with the confiscated items were immediately brought to the police station.

“Let us support the nation by patronizing locally and legally made products. Dealing with illicit cigarette trade does not only compromise potential government revenue but also causes serious health risks to the public,” PBGEN PLACER encouraged.