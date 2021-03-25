Suspect in Zamboanga del Sur rape incident nabbed in Davao City

COTABATO CITY --- Police agents finally located in Davao City an elusive rape suspect from Zamboanga Del Sur, wanted since 2007.

Domingo Romaquira, 52, was nabbed by combined personnel of the Criminal Investigation Group from Zamboanga del Sur and members of the Davao City police in Marilog District in Davao City, acting on tips by relatives.

The suspect yielded peacefully when CIDG agents led by Col. Cyrus Belarmino arrived at his hideout and served him an arrest warrant issued on July 23, 2007 by Judge Anecito Galon, Jr. of the Regional Trial Court Branch 21 in Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur.

The CIDG operation that resulted in Romaquira’s arrest was assisted by the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company under the Zambonga del Sur provincial police and personnel of the Marilog police station.

The suspect is now detained at the Marilog police station, to be transferred within the week to the Pagadian City jail.