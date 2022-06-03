Suspected bus bomber killed, another arrested in North Cotabato clash

CAMP SIONGCO, Awang, DOS, Maguindanao – Government Forces neutralized a suspected bomber, who is also a member of Dawlah Islamiyah Maguindanao Group (DI-MG) while his cohort was arrested during the conduct of focused military operations and joint law enforcement support operations in Purok 7, Brgy. Dunguan, M’lang, North Cotabato at 5:00 in the morning of June 1, 2022.

Lt. Col. Rommel Mundala, Commanding Officer of 90th Infantry (Bigkis-Lahi) Battalion identified the slain suspect as Monir Lintukan while his comrade who was arrested identified as Randy Saro alias ‘Bobong’, also member of the said group.

“Operating troops from 90IB, 34IB, 1st Scout Ranger Battalion, 4JSOU together with the elements of Police Regional Office - PRO12 were conducting focused military and joint law enforcement operations when our forces chanced upon heavily armed men believed to be members of DI-Maguindanao Group led by Almoben Camen Sebod alias ‘Polok’, a full-time member of DIMG who is directly involved in extortion and scam activities together with his cohort Omal Kamsa, member of BIFF-Karialan Faction that resulted to a 30 minutes firefight, later the terrorist withdrew”, said Colonel Jovencio Gonzales, Commander of 602nd Infantry (Liberator) Brigade.

The Brigade Commander also disclosed that the said group is suspected to be the perpetrators of the bombing incident in Parang, Maguindanao; Mlang and Aleosan both are in North Cotabato and the recent twin bombing incidents in Koronadal City and Tacurong City. “Due to our intensified intelligence gathering, we immediately tracked down those suspects and launched manhunt operations against them", Col. Gonzales further stressed.

Government troops recovered one Cal 5.56mm M16 rifle, one long magazine of M16 with 41 rounds cartridge of Cal 5.56mm ball; one bandolier and one improvised explosive device.

Brigadier General Eduardo Gubat, 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division, Acting Commander said that the killing of this alleged bomber of Dawlah Islamiyah MG member was a recent push of the government forces against the rebels in our area of operations. “Your army along with other government forces will continue to pursue those suspects responsible for the bombings here in our area. JTF Central and 6ID will sustain the military operations until the remnants of the terrorist group operating in South and South-Central Mindanao will be neutralized and the area will be free from any terror group,” BGen. Gubat said.