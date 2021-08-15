  Sunday Aug, 15 2021 11:40:00 AM

Suspected drug peddler falls, yields P340k shabu, gun

Local News • 09:15 AM Sun Aug 15, 2021
25
By: 
Edward Geronimo
Photos from PDEA-Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY - Narcotic agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested a high value target and seized fifty (50) grams of suspected shabu during buy bust operation along Isulan-Cotabato National Highway  Barangay Poblacion 2, Dalican, Maguindanao on August 14, 2021.

The said operation were supported by Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao , 2nd Mechanized 22nd Company led by 2LT Jomer P Ramer (CAV), 6MIB that led to the success of the drugbust.

The arrested suspect was identified as  Arsad Gunda Salik  alias Arsad Ketong Salik alias Taktak, high value target, 31 years old male, and a resident of Barangay Tulunan, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao.  He distributed his illegal drug business nearby town in Maguindanao and as far as North Cotabato.

Confiscated and recovered were one (1) piece heat sealed transparent plastic sachets each containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu weighing MOL 50 grams with national average price of three hundred forty thousand (Php340,000.00) pesos, one (1) wallet, assorted Identification cards, two (2) units mobile phones, one (1) unit 1911 Colt caliber .45 pistol, one (1) pc magazine assembly loaded with 10 live ammunitions, one (1) pc magazine assembly loaded with 7 live ammunitions.

Cass for violation of RA 9165 and RA 10591 are being prepared for filing against the suspect who is now under the custody of PDEA BARMM Custodial Facility.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Suspected drug peddler falls, yields P340k shabu, gun

COTABATO CITY - Narcotic agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested a high value target and seized fifty (50) grams of suspected shabu...

The queen stands at your right hand, arrayed in gold

Reading I Rv 11:19a; 12:1-6a, 10ab God’s temple in heaven was opened, and the ark of his covenant could be seen in the temple. A great sign...

South Cotabato farmers opposed open pit mining, want SP to listen

KORONADAL CITY - Umaasa si South Cotabato Irrigators Agricultural Federation o SCIAF Inc. President Teodorico Fadrigo Jr. na marinig ng Sangguniang...

11 more terrorists bolt from outlawed BIFF

COTABATO CITY --- Another bloc of local terrorists surrendered in Shariff Aguak town in Maguindanao Friday, two days after the arrest of a Dawlah...

3 rape suspects, alleged child molester arrested in South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY --- The police arrested three rape suspects and an alleged child molester in separate operations the past two days in South Cotabato...