Suspected drug peddler slain in shootout in South Cotabato

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – A drug peddler was killed in a shootout with the government forces during a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Magsaysay, Polomolok, South Cotabato over the weekend.

The slain suspect was identified as Jabar Almanon.

Combined government operatives of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 12, elements of Polomolok Municipal Police together with 5th Special Forces Battalion engaged in an encounter with a drug suspect during a drug buy-bust operation. The suspect sensed that the person he was dealing with illegal drugs was a police undercover.

Almanon drew his gun and opened fire at the arresting team prompting the government troops to retaliate. Suspect was wounded and rushed to Polomolok Municipal Hospital for immediate treatment but declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

One heat sealed transparent plastic cellophane containing suspected shabu with market value of P5,000.00 was confiscated from the suspect.

Major General Juvymax R. Uy, commander of 6th Infantry Division said that the troops of Joint Task Force Central will continuously conduct law enforcement support operations with other law enforcement agencies to eradicate illegal drugs in the country.