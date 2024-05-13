Suspected 'false killer whale' sighted in SarBay

KORONADAL CITY - The Protected Area Management Office of Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (PAMO-SBPS) reported the sighting of a suspected ‘false killer whale’ (Pseudorca crassidens), as identified by the Philippine Marine Mammal Stranding Network (PMMSN), foraging off the coastal waters in Barangay Burias, Glan, Sarangani Province.

Cirilo A. Lagnason, Jr., SBPS protected area superintendent (PASu), said the solitary marine mammal was spotted during their biodiversity assessment and monitoring activity in SBPS on May 9.

False killer whales, named for the resemblance of their skulls to killer whales, are among the largest members of the oceanic dolphin family. Their feeding habits are unique; they have a tendency to playfully toss their food in the air before consuming it, often sharing it with fellow pod members.

“The timing of this encounter adds excitement as we celebrate the Month of the Ocean. Such encounters underscore the importance of the seascape as a foraging ground for marine mammals, making it a critical habitat for their survival,” said PASu Lagnason.

He added that their team hopes to record more marine mammals this year to strengthen their marine conservation and protection efforts in SBPS. “We're also striving to be more proactive in monitoring these species as they are powerful indicators of the seascape’s health,” PASu Lagnason said. ### (With report and photos from CMdeVera, PAMO-SBPS IO Designate) |