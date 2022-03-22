Suspected getaway vehicle of killers of Col. Balquin impounded in Davao

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities impounded Monday a vehicle resembling the one used by the killers of the public safety officer of the city government who was killed in a daring attack here Saturday.

Retired Brig. Gen. Rolen Balquin, former director of the Cotabato City Police Office, was gunned down by men armed with .45 pistols while about to alight from his vehicle along Sinsuat Avenue here on Saturday morning.

The Army-led anti-crime, anti-terror Task Force Davao reported Tuesday that its personnel intercepted a black Suzuki minivan, at a checkpoint in Sirawan in Toril District, Davao City late Monday, identical with the getaway vehicle of Balquin’s killers based on security camera recordings.

Army Captain John Louie Dema-Ala, spokesperson of Task Force Davao, said they have turned over the vehicle to the Davao City Police Office.

Balquin, who worked under the office of Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi, was to attend an inauguration of a roadside business establishment near the spot where he was killed.

His escort, Police Master Sgt. Ariel Gutang, was hurt in the attack.

Local police probers are still clueless on the identities of Balquin’s killers.