Suspects in murder of 2 minors in North Cotabato identified

Peace and Order • 05:45 AM Sat Dec 18, 2021
John M. Unson
The victims' mother interviewed by NDBC Kidapawan reporter Willimamor Magbanua. (DXND photo)

MLANG, North Cotabato --- Investigators have identified the suspects in the December 10 murder, using a long kitchen knife and a baseball bat, of two children of a couple-teachers here.

Local executives and senior police officials in the province told reporters Friday that there is now closure to the murder here last week of Crizzle Gwynn Maguad, 18 and his brother, the 16-year-old Crizzule Luois.

The victims were bludgeoned with a baseball bat and repeatedly stabbed with a knife in their upper torsos in an attack right in their house at Barangay Bagontapay here.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-12, the North Cotabato provincial police and agents dispatched by Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12 cooperated in resolving the bloody incident.

One of two suspects in the brutal killings is an 18-year-old girl who stays with the Maguads as an adopted family member whose schooling and other needs they support.

She was treated like a real daughter by the parents of the victims, both school teachers here, according to neighbors.

Major Realan Mamon, Mlang municipal police chief, said the adolescent suspect is now in the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Investigators said “sibling rivalry” could have triggered the killings. They declined to elaborate, however.

Authorities are still searching for a second suspect who is reportedly at large. 

