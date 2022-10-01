  Saturday Oct, 01 2022 11:27:06 PM

Tabang Bangsamoro brings services to people of Basilan

GOVERNANCE/POLITICS • 21:00 PM Sat Oct 1, 2022
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY – Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has visited Basilan for the conduct of Tabang Bangsamoro, BARMM spokesperson Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo said.

“We joined the Chief Minister in Basilan province for the conduct of Tabang Bangsamoro, a convergence platform for all the ministries and agencies of the Bangsamoro Government to bring their services closer to the people,” Sinarimbo said in a statement.

During this occasion, our ministry delivered on:

1. Signed the management agreement with LGU Tabuan Lasa for the operation and maintenance of the Desalination machine delivered to their municipality.

2. Signed a Memorandumn of Agreement with the City of Lamitan for the construction of a public market worth P15 Million.

3. Signed a Memorandum of Agreement with LGU Albarka for the construction of a public market worth P15 Million.

 

4. Distributed relief assistance thru Bangsamoro READi to indigent and displaced constituents of the province.

Sinarimbo, Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILF) minister, also took the opportunity to explain to the constituents of the province the MILG programs “through our fliers and brochures at our booth.”

“A meeting with the governor and the mayors also allowed us to receive personally their proposals,” Sinarimbo said.

“We thank Governor Jim Hataman Salliman, the Mayors, and the people of Basilan for their warm welcome,” he said..

