Tacurong bus bombing, kinundina ni 6th ID chief Gen. Galido

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte — Joint Task Force Central and 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division strongly condemned the bombing of one unit of Yellow Bus Lines Inc. in Purok Duranta, Barangay Poblacion, Tacurong City, 11:30 a.m. today.

"We condemn this act to the highest degree. This is a cowardly act of the terrorist group and peace spoilers that put the lives of innocent civilians in danger and doing so is a violation of both human rights and international humanitarian law. In this regard, we are working with the PNP investigators and ready to assist them in law enforcement operations to neutralize these terrorists”, Major General Roy M Galido, Commander of the 6ID and JTFC in his statement.

Based on the report, the bus with body number 2588 from Kidapawan City, carrying 29 passengers, was going to the city of Tacurong and was about to enter the public terminal, but when it arrived at the aforementioned place, it exploded.

As a result, one person's death was officially confirmed, while the explosion also caused 11 other injuries.

The JTF Central troops assigned to the area immediately secured the place, while a team of Bomb Disposal Unit personnel immediately rendered safe procedures.

Brigadier General Pedro Balisi, Brigade Commander of the 1st Mechanized Brigade, said “we hope for the speedy recovery of the injured civilians who were immediately brought to the nearest hospital for proper medical care and treatment. Government forces are working to determine the identity of the one killed civilian."

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Galido directed all its units under the Joint Area of Operation to intensify checkpoint operations and intelligence monitoring in coordination with our PNP counterpart. “The YBL has been constantly receiving extortion messages from an undetermined group ever since the AFP and PNP started working with the bus line”.

The Division Commander underscored that the AFP and PNP have a lead already on the possible perpetrators, we will continue our investigation to accurately identify and pursue these criminals. “We constantly remind our stakeholders to strengthen their security measures to prevent possible threats against our people”, Maj. Gen. Galido added.

"These are repugnant, wrong, and evil acts that affect innocent citizens. The bombing attack merely serves to highlight the existence of vicious individuals who demand our vigilance. We will exert efforts so that we can identify who are the culprits of this incident and pursue proper actions according to law”, bold statement of Maj. Gen. Galido.

By conducting proactive operations against the terrorists and their armed elements, JTFC and 6ID are dedicated to ensuring the security and safety of the people in Central and South-Central Mindanao.